Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage over adultery

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem



An Ekiti Customary court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Mr Abiodun Omotoyinbo and wife, Taiwo on grounds of adultery.

Delivering Judgment, President of Court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo held that marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the unionOjo ordered both parties to go their separate ways as they stand unmarried.

court president ordered that nine-year- old child of union should remain with Omotoyinbo.She ordered the to be responsible payment of child’s school fees.Ojo ordered Omotoyinbo to allow child see mother.

Earlier,  the petitioner, Omotoyinbo, 36, a farmer in evidence, told the court that the respondent was the mother of child.Omotoyinbo prayed dissolution because he said he has caught her on several occasions committing adultery and she showed any remorse.”She threatened my life with fetish substances and has also threatened the life of the woman who is pregnant me.”

Her threat came true because my woman is yet to give birth one year after  she took in,” he said.In her defence, Taiwo, 25, a businesswoman denied all the allegations levelled against her by the petitioner.”I threatened the petitioner nor the woman who is pregnant him. I do not agree agree with the dissolution because of my nine-year-old baby,” she said.(NAN)

