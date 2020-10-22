Court dissolves 14-year-old marriage over infidelity

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between a businessman, Yekeen Afeez and his wife, Sekinat over alleged infidelity and lack of respect.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President the Court said:”there will be any peace if one party in a relationship chooses to be arrogant”.

He awarded custody of the three children to Sekinat.

The arbitrator ordered Afeez to pay N15,000 for the children’s monthly upkeep.