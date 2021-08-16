Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over battery

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Monday dissolved a 12 -year-old marriage between Hadiza Isiyaku and Mohammed Ibrahim grounds battery.

Isiyaku in her petition, prayed the court to dissolve her marriage grounds lack love and abuse.

Delivering , the Presiding , Muhammad Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” (waiting period to be observed for three months) before contracting another marriage.

Isiyaku who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said her 12-year-old marriage was marred by constant beatings from her husband.

She also said Ibrahim her sleeping around men and insults her .

The of four,  said the marriage was contracted under the Islamic law.

Ibrahim, however consented to his wife’s petition for saying he her the best in life. (NAN)

