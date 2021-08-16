Court dissolves 12-year-old marriage over battery

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday dissolved a 12 -year-old marriage between Hadiza Isiyaku and Mohammed Ibrahim on grounds of battery.

Isiyaku in her petition, prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of lack of love and abuse.

Delivering judgment, the Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu also ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah” (waiting period to be observed for three months) before contracting another marriage.

Isiyaku who resides in Kubwa, Abuja said her 12-year-old marriage was marred by constant beatings from her husband.

She also said that Ibrahim accused her of sleeping around with men and insults her mother.

The mother of four, said the marriage was contracted under the Islamic law.

Ibrahim, however consented to his wife’s petition for divorce saying that he wishes her the best in life. (NAN)

