Court dissolves 10-yr-old marriage over threat to life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan has dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between Sadeeq Folorunso and his wife, Alima over threat to life.

Delivering judgment, court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that since there was no more love lost between the couple, dissolution of the marriage remained the only available option left for the court.

”The court granted the divorce to forestall any tragic event,” he said.

Odunade granted custody of the three children to Alima and ordered Folorunso to pay N15,000 as their monthly feeding allowance.