Court dissolves 10-yr-old marriage over threat to life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan has dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between Sadeeq Folorunso and his wife, Alima over threat to life.
Delivering judgment, court’s president, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that since there was no more love lost between the couple, dissolution of the marriage remained the only available option left for the court.
”The court granted the divorce to forestall any tragic event,” he said.
Odunade granted custody of the three children to Alima and ordered Folorunso to pay N15,000 as their monthly feeding allowance.
Earlier, in his testimony, Folorunso, a fashion designer said that his wife was too difficult and troublesome.
”She nags a lot. She is stubborn and disrespects my parents. She also threatens me. Infact I have no peace in my own home,” he said.
Alima, a trader consented to the divorce suit .
”I do not deny these allegations. I got his mother arrested and detained because he beat me up and ran away.
“I however apologised over my misbehaviours and rudeness to them,” Alima said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply