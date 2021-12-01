Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

 A Federal High Court, Abuja, Wednesday, dismissed a suit, challenging qualification of Governor-elect, Charles Soludo, and his -elect, Onyeka Ibezim, for Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, dismissed the suit the grounds that it lacked merit.Taiwo, who described the suit as a waste of judicial time, said the court could not be used to truncate the country’ democracy.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo and Ibezim were the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The plaintiffs in the suit are Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka.The duo had sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo and Ibezim as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs are contending that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit ( EC9) that he submitted to IINEC and should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

The judge, in ruling however, awarded a N2 fine to be paid jointly and severally by the applicants to APGA, Soludo and Ibezim.(NAN)

