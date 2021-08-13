Court dismisses divorce suit, orders man to pay wife N10, 000 compensation

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Friday dismissed a divorce suit filed by a housewife, Amina Aminu, against her husband, Umar Muhammad, alleging that he smokes in her room, dislikes her relatives and did not feed her for nine months.

Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Murtala Nasir dismissed the case and ordered Muhammad, to pay N10, 000 to the complainant as compensation for not appearing before the court four times after being summoned.

In her petition, Aminu who lives in Rigasa, Kaduna, through her counsel, S. Abubakar, prayed the court to order Muhammad to pay N60, 000 as compensation for not appearing before the court.

Muhammad who also resides at Rigasa in Kaduna, through his counsel, Nazifi Shehu, prayed the court to dismiss for wanting in jurisdiction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that in previous sittings, the defendant obliged his wife’s request for divorce

and also prayed the court to order her to marry another wife for him.

The court however, adjourned the case for the complainant to make consultations before its judgment. (NAN)

