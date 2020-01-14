Court dismisses car theft charge against Naira Marley, others

The Magistrates’ Court, hearing the car theft case against Naira Marley and his two brothers in Lagos Island, on Tuesday dismissed the charge filed by the Police.

Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, struck out the four counts charge and dismissed the charge, following an agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants.

Marley, his two brothers – Idris Fashola (18) and Babatunde Fashola (24), and their cousin, Kunle Obere (22), were all charged with conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.