Court discharges man accused of burning father’s house in Abuja

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Bassa, Abuja, on Friday discharged a 28-year-old man, Hamza Azizz, who was accused of setting his father’s house on fire in Bassa Village.

By Patience Omoha

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulrazaq Eneye, released the defendant after he had spent three weeks at the Kuje Correctional Center.

Eneye also ordered Azizz to undergo counselling and warned him against committing similar offences in the future.

“The court can now discharge you into society after assessing your mental state through the correctional center,” the magistrate ruled.

Azizz expressed remorse for his actions, pleaded for leniency, and vowed to stay away from drugs.

The prosecution counsel, Mr A. Aliyu, told the court that the defendant had poured kerosene on his father’s body before also dousing the house with kerosene and setting it ablaze.

The father later reported the incident to the police in Bassa Village.

Azizz was charged with mischief and criminal intimidation, offences that contravene Sections 327 and 397 of the Penal Code.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)