Court discharges accused person after pleading and promising to change behaviour

By Mujidat Oyewole

A Senior Magistrate Court at Center-Igboro in Ilorin on Friday discharged one Mubarak Kabir after he pleaded and promised to never commit crime again.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Kabir Garba, said the accused person was an ex-convict who had spent four months in prison for the same crime he has now committed.

Garba however added that having listened to Kabir’s pleas, promises and prayers for a change of behaviour, and also in consideration of his remorseful attitude, he should be discharged.

The Senior Magistrate then advised the accused person to change his attitude and get a good job.

Kabir had pleaded for forgiveness, saying that he did not have anybody to cater for him and this had made him to be scavenging and later stealing.

“I plead for forgiveness and promise never to commit crime and to secure a good job for my feeding and maintenance,” he said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Omolara Abidoye, had told the court that the accused person was charged for criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The prosecutor stated that those were offences which contravene sections 97, 348 and 287 of the penal code.

“On April 7, one Abdulakeem Saka had reported at the Anti-Kidnapping Squad in llorin that he received a phone call from one of his community members that two unknown persons criminally trespassed into his mechanic workshop.

“Saka said the suspects carted away some vehicle scraps in the process.

”But Kabir was apprehended and some parts of the scraps were recovered in his possession,” Abidoye had said.(NAN)

