Court directs ABU, staff members to file terms of settlement

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The National Industrial Court on Monday urged management of the Ahmadu Bello University ( ABU), Zaria and its 110 staff members to proceed to file their terms of settlement.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup gave the directive when the matter slated for report of settlement came up.

The staff members’ counsel, Mr Femi Adedeji informed the court that he proceeded to PTAD along with the defendant’s counsel, Dr. Abubakar Is’haq after the court sitting on June 6.

Adedeji in addition stated that he assured PTAD of his clients support for the release of the needed documents to ABU.

Is’haq on his part submitted that PTAD on June 14 scanned a memorandum of understanding for indemnity that will exonerate it from any issue that may arise as a result of releasing the claimants pension records to his client.

He added that PTAD will release the said documents after the MOU is signed.

Adedeji said that documents sought will enable the defendant to computate the claimants’ pension and gratuity benefits rid of discrepancies that is currently the bone of contention.

He further said that he was optimistic that before the next adjourned date, the parties will be able to meet and settle on the computations that will have been carried out by the defendant after getting the records from PTAD.

The court therefore adjourned the matter until Oct.23, after the court’s annual vacation,

for report of settlement.

The court in addition urged parties to proceed to file their terms of settlement.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the defendant is seeking documents from PTAD that will correct discrepancies in the computations of the claimants’ pension and gratuity benefits.

The claimants appointments were terminated in 1996, however as part of the order of the court, the institution converted the termination letters to reinstatement or retirement letters as applicable to each staff.

The parties as part of terms of settlement have agreed on arrears of salary computations, but have failed to reach an agreement on the pension and gratuity computations.(NAN)

