Court delivers judgment in suit seeking NPC to account for N200bn, April 16

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 16 for judgment in a suit seeking an order compleing the National Population Commission, (NPC) to account for how it spent N200 billion out of funds allocated to it for the conduct of the deferred 2023 Census.

A lawyer, Victor Opatola had accused the NPC of refusing to provide detailed information on how the N200 billion was reportedly spent on preparations for the postponed 2023 population and housing census.

When the matter was called on Thursday before Justice Inyang Ekwo, the judge called on counsel to identify and adopt all the processes they filed in the matter.

Opatola, who represented himself as plaintiff, told the court that all processes had been filed and exchanged with the defendant.

“The plaintiff filed an originating summons along with a 12 paragraph affidavit and I also filed a reply on points of law and I seek to adopt them.”

The counsel to the NPC, Mr C.D Chimezie also identified and adopted all his processes.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the NPC Executive Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, in May 2023, said that the commission spent N200 billion for preparation, out of the expected N800 billion needed to conduct the census.

However, in an originating summons, Opatola told the court that he had filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) application to the commission, on March 2023, requesting information on the budget submitted by the commission for the 2023 Census.

He said he also requested information on the funds received so far by the commission towards the conduct of census, among other things.

The lawyer contended that the said application addressed to the NPC was duly acknowledged and served on the commission through its chairman.

“By the provisions of Section 4 of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act (supra) the defendant/respondent has within Seven (7) days after the application was received to make the information available to the plaintiff/applicant.

“However by virtue of Section 4(b) of the (FOI) Act (supra) where the public institution considers that the application should be denied, the institution shall give written notice to the applicant that access to all or part of the information will not be granted, stating reasons for the denial and the section of the Act under which the denial is made,”.

The lawyer decried the refusal of the commission to comply saying the NPC had refused to do the needful in line with relevant laws.

The lawyer urged the court to grant his reliefs against the commission.

“An order of mandamus directing the defendant including their servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the company/ companies that provided due diligence report on the technology to be deployed by the commission for the coming 2023 Census upon the plaintiffs application within 7 days.

“An order of mandamus directing the defendant including their servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the Due Diligence Report on the Technology to be deployed by the commission for the coming 2023 general census by the plaintiffs application within 7 days.

“An order of mandamus directing the defendant including their servants, agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the funds received so far by the commission towards the conduct of 2023 Census by the plaintiffs application within 7 days.

“An order of mandamus directing the defendant including their agents, privies, officials and or cohorts to furnish the plaintiff with comprehensive and detailed information concerning information on the budget submitted by the commission for the 2023 Census.

The plaintiff also made the following claims against the defendant.

“A declaration that the refusal, failure and or neglect by the defendant to release the information or records requested by the plaintiff concerning the quality test assurance report on the devices and technology to be deployed by the commission for the 2023 Census amounts to a violation of Section 4 (a) and (b) of the FOI Act and therefore is wrongful, illegal and unconstitutional.

” A declaration that the refusal, failure and or neglect of the defendant to release the information requested by the plaintiff concerning information on the due diligence report on the technology to be deployed by the commission for the 2023 general census amounts to a violation of the provisions of Section 4 (a) and (b) of the FOI Act, 2011.

“A declaration that the refusal, failure and or neglect by the defendant to release the information requested by the plaintiff concerning information on the funds received so far by the commission towards the conduct of the 2024 Census amounts to a violation of provisions of Section 4 (a) and (b) of the FOI Act, 2011.”

Opatola explained that the request concerning the technology to be deployed for the census was to ensure that the equipment to be used were at par with world best practices.

He also said that the request for the NPC to make a conflict of interest declaration in allotment of contracts and jobs given to contractors was to ensure that there was no conflict of interest that could undermine the integrity of the census.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until April 16, for judgment. (NAN)

