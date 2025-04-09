Court defers judgment in mechanic’s assault case

A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse, on Wednesday, deferred judgment in an assault case involving a 42-year-old mechanic Olaruwaju Yusuf.

Judge Chioma Agbaza postponed the judgment for further investigation

By Patience Omoha

Judge Chioma Agbaza postponed the judgment for further investigation after the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

She adjourned the case to April 15 for summary trial.

Prosecuting counsel, C.C. Okafor, earlier told the court the defendant injured Ifeanyi Ogbodo with a stick on April 2.

She explained the assault occurred at Shereti village during an attempt to stop Yusuf from illegally connecting electricity.

She added that, during police investigation, the defendant confessed. The offence contravenes Section 242 of the Penal Code. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)