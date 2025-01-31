Court Defers Arraignment of Former NHIS Boss to February 3

Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, on Thursday, January 30, 2025 rescheduled to February 3, 2025 the arraignment of Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

This was contained in a statement signed Thursday by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, of EFCC.

Oyewale further said EFCC had on Wednesday, January 29, 2024 arrested Yusuf and brought before the court on Thursday, January 30, 2025 for arraignment on allegations of fraud.

The arraignment was, however, moved to Monday to allow for amendment of the charges.

Though defence counsel, Isah Dokto Haruna, who held brief for the lead defence counsel, O.I.Habeeb, SAN made an application for bail, it was turned down by the court on account of the defendant’s deferred arraignment.

Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter till February 3, 2025, for arraignment and ruled that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Commission.