Court declares Machina winner of Yobe North APC senatorial primary

By Haruna Salami

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe state Wednesday ruled that Bashir Machina was the winner of Yobe North senatorial primary of the All Progressive Congress, APC in 2023 elections.

APC senatorial candidate for Yobe North has been a contentious issue between Bashir Machina and Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President.

Mr. Machina had approached the Federal High Court in Damaturu seeking an order of the court to compel INEC to publish his name as the winner of APC senatorial primary election for Yobe North held on May 28, 2022.

Machina also wanted the court to direct his party, the APC, to send his name to the electoral commission as the winner of the primary.

It will be recalled that the APC had sent the name of Ahmad Lawan as the party’s candidate for Yobe North, the action which prompted Mr. Machina to institute the legal action.

On Wednesday September 12, the trial judge, Fadima Aminu, ruled that Machina was the winner of the APC primary election inYobe North.

It could recalled that despite the intrigues over senatorial seat, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has officially insisted it would stick with reports of the Commission’s officials who monitored the primaries,of course where machina was the winner.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

