Court declares Atose as authentic APC candidate for Keana in Nasarawa

By Sunday John

A Federal High Sitting in Lafia on Wednesday, nullified the election of Mohammed Omadefu, as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Keana state constituency in Nasarawa State.

Delivering judgement in Lafia, Justice Nehezina Afolabi, declared Mohammed-Mu’azu Atose as the winner of the May 28 APC Keana Constituency primary election.

Afolabi directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recongnise him as the authentic APC candidate for 2023 poll.

He also directed the party to give Atose the recognition and support that he deserved as its candidate.

Reacting, Mohammed Oshafu, Counsel to the plaintiff (Atose) commended the court for the judgement.

“We presented all the evidence before the court to show that our client was the winner of the election and thank God the court entered judgement in our favour,” he added.

Similarly, Atose, thanked God for vindicating him and described the judgement as victory for democracy and the people of his constituency.

Atose called on the people to support him to win the election for the overall development of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atose had dragged APC to court for unlawfully substitution of his name as its candidate for 2023 poll. (NAN)

