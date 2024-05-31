Court declares 25 Rivers Assembly seats vacant

A High Court in Port Harcourt on Thursday ordered that the seats of the 25 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress

By Precious Akutamadu

A High Court in Port Harcourt on Thursday ordered that the seats of the 25 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, vacant, pending the determination of a suit.

Justice Charles Wali gave the order in Suit No PHC/1512/CS/2024, filed by Victor Jumbo, Speaker, Rivers House Of Assembly, Sokari Sokari and Orubienimigha Timothy, on the current crises rocking the state Assembly.

The court ordered Martin Amaewhule, the factional speaker of the house to stop parading himself as the speaker of the assembly.

The court also bared the 24 defected lawmakers from posing as lawmakers in the state.

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction is granted restraining the first to 25th defendants from parading themselves as members of the Rivers House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at Aba Road, Port Harcourt,

“Their legislative seats are hereby declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“An order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby made restraining the 26th to 28th defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions,bills and/or interacting with the first to 25th descendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,

“Their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from Dec. 13,2023 pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“That this case is adjourned to July, 1, 2024 for mention,”the court held. .(NAN)