Court Convicts Two Fraudsters in Abeokuta

October 4, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Joyce Abdulmalik of Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 convicted  Alade Oluwasegun Kolawole and Tosin Kunle Kehinde on separate one count charge of fraudulent impersonation brought against them by .Ibadan Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.   offence is contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and is punishable under Section 22(2) (b)(iv) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

  defendants pleaded guilty to charges upon arraignment.

 Twenty eight years old Kehinde was sentenced to one year imprisonment. Apart his conviction, kehinde was also ordered to restitute a total sum of $2,500 (Two Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, Lyndsey Lamance, through EFCC.

He is also to forfeit one Infinix Hot 8, one Infinix Hot 6, one Dell laptop, one laptop charger and one Toyota Corolla to Federal of Nigeria.

 Similarly,  Abdulmalik sentenced 19 year- old kolawole to six months imprisonment and ordered him to restitute sum of $250 USD (Two Hundred and Fifty United State Dollars) to his through Federal Government. convict also forfeits one IPhone 11 Pro Max and two Power Banks to Federal of Nigeria.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,