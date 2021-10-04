Court Convicts Two Fraudsters in Abeokuta

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 convicted Alade Oluwasegun Kolawole and Tosin Kunle Kehinde on separate one count charge of fraudulent impersonation brought against them by the.Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The offence is contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and is punishable under Section 22(2) (b)(iv) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges upon arraignment.

Twenty eight years old Kehinde was sentenced to one year imprisonment. Apart from his conviction, kehinde was also ordered to restitute a total sum of $2,500 (Two Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, Lyndsey Lamance, through the EFCC.

He is also to forfeit one Infinix Hot 8, one Infinix Hot 6, one Dell laptop, one laptop charger and one Toyota Corolla to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Similarly, Justice Abdulmalik sentenced 19 year- old kolawole to six months imprisonment and ordered him to restitute the sum of $250 USD (Two Hundred and Fifty United State Dollars) to his victim through the Federal Government. The convict also forfeits one IPhone 11 Pro Max and two Power Banks to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

