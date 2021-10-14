Court Convicts Three Internet Fraudsters in Calabar

Uyo Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Tuesday October 12, 2021secured conviction and sentencing of three internet fraudsters: Obioma Chinomso (a.k.a  Trieu Nguyen), John Urum (alias Catherine Wilison George) and Okechukwu Kendrick (a.k.a Nazil Comak), before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River state on separate one count charge internet fraud.

defendants were among internet fraud suspects popularly known as ‘yahoo-boys’, arrested by operatives of Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC on Wednesday September 29, 2021 World Bank Estate Umuahia, Abia state.

trio pleaded guilty to separate one count charge preferred against them by Commission.

In view of their guilty plea, Justice Ojukwu convicted and sentenced defendants to a fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000), or six months imprisonment each, in event they’re unable to pay stipulated fine.

court also ordered that all instruments used in perpetrating crime be verified and forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The forfeited items are: iPhone 12, Apple IPad, a laptop, Techno Spark 7 phone, Itel 2106 phone and a Techno Spark 2 phone.

Furthermore, Onwuka John and Okechukwu Kendrick were ordered to pay sums of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N1, 500, 000) and Five Hundred United States Dollars ($500) respectively, as restitution to their victims through Commission.

