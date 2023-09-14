Court Convicts One of Internet Fraud in Kaduna

Justice N.U. Sadiq of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna has convicted and sentenced one Miracle Ezeochia to two years imprisonment on one count of cheating by impersonation brought against him by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convict got into trouble when the Command received an intelligence report regarding the suspicious activities of some individuals suspected to be Internet fraudsters in Kaduna. He was subsequently arrested in a sting operation.Upon arrest, analysis of his device showed that he opened Facebook and Instagram accounts with profile pictures and names of Muhammed Malik from Qatar, and Lucas James Williams which he used in chatting with several people. He benefitted about 150 USD from one of his victims.The charge reads:

“That you, Miracle Ezeochia (a.k.a Muhammed Malik), sometime in October, 2022, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; cheating by impersonation wherein you falsely presented yourself as one Muhammed Malik on Facebook, an online social media platform) and in such assumed identity, cheated one Malik Abdul Haseed the total sum of $150(One Hundred and Fifty United State of America Dollars) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.He pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him. In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, M.U Gadaka prayed the court to convict him accordingly. Justice Sadiq, convicted and sentenced Miracle to two years imprisonment with an option of N150, 000.00 fine. The convict is also to forfeit one Techno POP 7 PRO and the sum of $150USD to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.

