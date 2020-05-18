Court convicts, Islamic cleric, Army General over COVID-19

Share the news













A Kaduna mobile court has convicted a renown Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachukun and his son last Tuesday, for violating the Quarantine Order, which spells out measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna State Aisha Dikko on Monday, said that the duo were arrested at Kaduna State University(KASU) junction, for violating the stay at home order and not wearing face masks.

The Commissioner said that the cleric told the court that he was invited by Kaduna State Media Corporation(KSMC) for a radio program, which explained why he was not observing the lockdown order.

Aisha Dikko said that ‘’Rigachukun and his son were however both charged for not wearing facemasks and were fined N5000 each. In addition, the court asked the cleric to perform community service, by informing the public on how to stop the spread of Covid-19.’’

The statement which warned Kaduna residents to desist from violating the lockdown order, further said that the Kakuri mobile court had also arrested an Army General at the ‘’Toll Gate’’ area of Kaduna-Abuja express way last Tuesday.

The Attorney General said that Army officer who was in full uniform, was arrested while driving in from Abuja with three other passengers who had no face masks.

According to her, ‘’the General identified his self and said he was coming from Abuja and on a official duty. However, the court tried and convicted the other three passengers, for not complying with the stay at home order and wearing face masks.’’

The Commissioner further said that 75 culprits were convicted out of the 105 people who violated the ban on inter-state travel at the border between Kaduna state and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the Kaduna-Katsina state border last week.

The statement said that the culprits were apprehended by senior officials of Kaduna State Government who were patrolling the borders and handed over to the violators to the various mobile courts.

Aisha Dikko who warned against the violation of the Coronavirus(COVID-19) Partial Lockdown Order 2020, reminded that offenders shall be fined and in addition, may undergo community service for seven days.

Related