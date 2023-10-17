Court convicts 10 persons for environmental offences

By Fabian Ekeruche

A special offences (Mobile) Court sitting in Oshodi on Tuesday convicted 10 persons for various environmental offences

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

The statement said the 10 environmental offenders were fined various sums of money by Magistrate Daniel Njokwu of the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Oshodi, upon their conviction for environmental offences.

“They were picked up at various locations within the last 24 hours by LAWMA’s enforcement team, indulging in reckless waste dumping.

“Those convicted include: Aminu Kanjau, Sunday Jesuseye, Mrs. Ojo, Ohamara Chidinma, Tawa Yusuf, Ojebunmi Mohammed, Abdulahi Mohammed Lawal, Segun Alaoye, Chinecherem Nkwako, and Gafar Ajose.

“The charge sheet reads, “In the special offences (Mobile) court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magistrate District, at Oshodi.

“That you the above named persons on Oct. 16 at about 9.00 p.m -7. a.m along Surulere, Ikeja, Lagos Island in the Magisterial District did improperly disposed refuse and hereby committed an offence punishable under item 1 first schedule of the Environmental Management Protection Laws of Lagos State 2017.”

The statement quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying that the era of people treating the environment with disdain was over.

Gbadegesin said the Authority would go hard on individuals and entities that flouted environmental laws of the state.

“I want to assure Lagosians that LAWMA is totally committed to establishing proper waste management culture across the metropolis.

“The Authority will not condone acts of indiscriminate waste dumping, capable of putting the health of residents at risk, and eroding efforts made for a sustainable environment,” Gbadegesin said.

He disclosed that the enforcement team of LAWMA has been strategically positioned to work round the metropolis, apprehending those who would want to hide under the cover of darkness, to dump waste at unauthorised locations.

According to him, LAWMA is also collaborating with sister agencies such as the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, in its determined enforcement drive.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to making the cityscape sustainably clean, urging residents to support the authority’s efforts by shunning indiscriminate waste disposal, patronising assigned PSP operators, and paying their waste bills promptly. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

