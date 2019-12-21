Court: Community wins land dispute suit against Suleja Emirate

By Our Reporter

A High Court, sitting in Suleja has delivered judgement, over a land dispute, in favour of the Nupe community in Suleja Local Government, filed by the leader of Nupe residents, late Alhaji Nda Isah Abdullahi and 327 others against the Village Head of Numba Koro, Abdullahi Barde, Suleja Emirate Council and others.

In a protracted dispute that lasted three years, the presiding Justice Muhammed Muhammed, on Tuesday held that ‘‘the late 1st plaintiff (Abdullahi), validly acquired the land and can also validly transfer same to third parties. The plaintiffs are entitled to peaceful possession of the land’’ as rightful owners, adding that earlier acts to reclaim the land by the defendants’ amounted to ‘‘trespass.’’

The court also restrained the defendants, Abdullahi Barde, Abubakar Bako, Hashimu Bako, Adamu Bako, Halidu Bako (for themselves and on behalf of Bako family), Halidu Musa, Suleja Emirate Council, Suleja local council and Niger State Government (second and ninth defendants joined by order of Justice Halima Abdulmalik on December 4, 2017), from any act that constitute trespass to the vast land at Numba Koro, in the local government area.

The plaintiffs counsel, Abdullahi Idris, had approached the court, seeking declarations that “the defendant having sold part of his land to the Ist plaintiff has no right under any guise to reclaim the said land forcefully without following due process of law.

“Declaration that the act of the defendant and to wit entering the plaintiffs’ land with his agents and placing a signboard on the land of the plaintiffs’ without express consent of the plaintiffs’ amounts to or/and constitute trespass on the land of the plaintiffs.

“An order of the court of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents privies, servants or whosoever acting on his behalf from trespassing into the land and further erecting any structure on the plaintiffs’ land,” amongst others.

Also, in a statement, the Counsel said, the Ist plaintiff acquired the land from the Village Head of Numba Koro and two other indigenes.

Responding to the judgement, Idris said the judiciary had, once again, rekindled the hope of common man.