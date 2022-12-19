Court commits Okupe to 2-year jail term

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, convicted and sentenced Mr Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, to two years imprisonment.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a judgment, found Okupe guilty in 26 out of the 59 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the money laundering offence.

Justice Ojukwu ordered that the 26 counts, which attracted two-year jail-term each, would run concurrently.

The judge, however, gave an option of N500, 000 in each of the counts, amounting to N13 million, which must be paid before 4:30pm ,(the close of work) today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that the wife and son of Okupe had pleaded for leniency after he was convicted.

Besides, former Governor of old Anambra, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and former National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Idi Farouk, had also urged the court to temper justice with mercy in Okupe’s sentencing.

NAN reports that the court, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had convicted Okupe for breaching the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ojukwu, in a judgment, held that Okupe was found guilty of contravening Sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, for accepting cash payments without going through financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.

Okupe is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP).

Okupe was said to have received N240 million in cash from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired).

The judge had, earlier, stood down proceedings tfor Okupe to exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to call witnesses to testify about his character, before the court could proceed to pronounce sentence on the convict.(NAN)