Court clears ex-Finance Minister, Adeosun, over NYSC certificate saga

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery, which resulted in her resignation in 2018.Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his ruling on the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on her behalf, held that the NYSC certificate based on the constitution is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.”I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the relieves sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” she said.

The judge, therefore, granted all the four relieves sought for determination by the former minister.

Taiwo noted that the AGF, in his counter affidavit, did not challenge the avirement of the plaintiff, wherein the defendant stated that the Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask her to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on her on accord.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Adeosun was the plaintiff in the suit, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) was the sole defendant. (NAN)

