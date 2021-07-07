Court clears ex-Finance Minister, Adeosun, over NYSC certificate saga

 A Federal High Court, Abuja, Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of National Youth Service Corps () certificate forgery, which resulted in resignation in 2018. Taiwo Taiwo, in ruling the originating summon number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, behalf, held certificate based on the constitution is not a requirement for holding a political office in the country.”I am of the that denying the plaintiff of the relieves sought is not going to be doing to the matter,” she said.

The judge, therefore, granted all the four relieves sought for determination by the former minister.

Taiwo noted AGF, in counter affidavit, did not challenge the avirement of the plaintiff, wherein the defendant stated Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on on accord.The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Adeosun the plaintiff in the , the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) the sole defendant. (NAN)

