Court bars Taraba APC chairman from recognising splinter LG executives

A Federal High Court in Jalingo on Tuesday, barred the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, from recognising executives of four Local Government Areas in Southern Taraba.

Justice Simon Amobeda, gave the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Mr Pius Damba, counsel to Habu Abdulrahman, Director-General, David Kente Governorship Campaign Organisation and others.

The judge ordered that the status quo must be maintained.

Earlier, Amobeda, said that there was no cogent reason for the state party Chairman to rely on a letter purportedly conveyed to him by the national Organising Secretary of the party to replace the duly elected party officials with some other persons.

NAN reports that El-Sudi had sworn in and inaugurated four party local government Chairmen for Takum, Ussa, Ibi and Wukari local government areas of the state.

El-Sudi who supervised the oath taking and inauguration of the officials at the party secretariat in Jalingo, noted that he was following the directives given him by the national secretariat of the party at Abuja.

He said that following the inauguration of the new officials, those who were previously elected and sworn in and replaced should no longer parade themselves as party officials.

“In a bid to correct the anomaly that ensued at our national convention, I wrote to the national secretariat to seek for the authentic list of delegates from the National secretariat.

“The national secretariat gave me a list of new people from these four local government areas and I am obliged to work with them.

“I will have to swear them in as demanded by our constitution. Whoever is not comfortable with this should please lias with the national secretariat for clarification.

“I am only following the order given to me” he had said.

However, widespread protest followed the swearing in of the new officials with some groups alleging that the chairman had compromised and calling for his resignation or sack. (NAN)

