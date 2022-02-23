Court bars Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife from comments on family, children

By Taiye Agbaje

An FCT Family Court sitting at the Magistrate District, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, has restrained Precious Chikwendu, from making comments that could lead to identification of children whose custody issues have been submitted before it for determination.

Chiwendu is the former wife of ex-Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the applicant in matter.The presiding judge, Njideka Duru, gave the order following a motion ex-parte moved by the applicant’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, to the effect. The judge, thereafter, granted the order of interim injunction restraining Chikwendu “from publishing the names, address, school, photographs or making any comment, presenting any speech or paper whether at a public gathering or during a programme described as ‘Green Shift’ (Apostolic Roundtables) slated for Feb. 24.”She also granted the order restraining the ex-wiife from commenting “on any social media platform of any information likely to lead to the identification of any of the children whose custody issues have been submitted to this court for determination, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Adedipe, in the motion ex-parte marked: MN/05/2022 filed on Feb. 14 on behalf of Fani-Kayode, prayed the court for four orders, which include “an order granting leave to the applicant, to amend the originating process filed in this case.He sought for an order of substituted service on the respondent of the amended originating motion, motion on notice for interlocutory injunction and hearing notice.

The lawyer also sought for an order setting down for hearing in camera, the conduct of any or all proceedings in this case, in the best interest of the children involved; to preserve their respective rights to dignity and privacy.He also asked the court for an order of interim injunction stopping Chikwendu or associates from making presentations at any public gathering or social media platform of the broken relationship.The judge, who granted the orders for substituted service and to amend the originating process, also granted reliefs 1, 2, 3 and 4(b) of the application.She adjourned the matter until March 24 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chikwendu, an ex-beauty queen, was on Feb. 14, docked before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja for attempted murder of her former husband, Fani-Kayode. Though pleaded not guilty in the charge number: FHCABJ/CR/1/2022 filed by the FCT Commissioner of Police against her and three others, the ex-wife was alleged to have attempted to stab Fani-Kayode with a kitchen knife on Nov. 24, 2018 at Asokoro, within the court jurisdiction.



Prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, had also told the newsmen that the complainant planned to amend the charge to include an attempt by Chikwendu to kill the four children she had for the ex-minister going by the facts available to the police.

Justice Ekwo had fixed April 27 for the trial.Chikwendu, who was accused of infidelity by the former minister, was also said to have withdrawn various civil cases filed against Fani-Kayode.Although the duo had parted ways, the former minister said Chikwendu had always been given access to her children under closed supervision due to her alleged mental challenges which could result to hurting the children.The former minister had also alleged that Chikwendu stopped calling the children on telephone for about seven months now contrary to her habit in the past.

In a related development, NAN reports that the ex-wife’s arraignment in an alleged defamation of character suit filed against her by former Sen. Grace Bent, on Jan. 24, before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of FHC was stalled due to Chikwendu’s absence in court.Chikwendu, was neither in court nor any lawyer represented her and the judge fixed March 10 for her arraignment.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

