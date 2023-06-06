Court Awards Crushing Damages Against NSCDC, Chickson Iregbeghen For Brutalizing Erasmus Ikhide

In a demonstration of the time honoured aphorism that “The Will of Justice Grinds Slowly But Surely”, the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City has awarded high cost of financial damages against the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and its officer, Mr Chickson Iregbeghen who humiliated, dehumanized and brutalized Comrade Erasmus Ikhide in 2015 at his polling unit at his home town of Eruere, Owan West, Edo State of Nigeria.

In the application of enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights argued by popular Benin Based Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Douglas Ogbankwa Esq, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice (Prof) A. Chuka Obiozor sitting at the Federal High Court, No. 2, Benin, in his judgment which was delivered on Tuesday, the 16th of June, 2023 reprimanded the (NSCDC) and its agent, Mr Chickson Iregbeghen over arrogance of power and extreme barbarity for dehumanizing and debasing a law abiding citizen and for violating his human sanctity as well as trampling on his fundamental Human rights.

In 2015, Comrade Erasmus Ikhide instituted a case of fundamental Human Rights over abuse of his rights against the (NSCDC) and it’s agent, whom the court pronounced over stepped their bounds in attacking the applicant on election day.”

Addressing the press after the judgment, Comrade Erasmus Ikhide said however how long it takes, justice has been been serviced in the matter.

“I am glad that justice has been serviced in this case in the long run after 8 gruelling years of judicial stagnation and paralysis. But thanks to Hon. Justice (Prof) A. Chuka Obiozor who trashed this case under three days, spending several hours each sitting, an indication of a Judge who knows his onions by looking at the case with the judicial imaginary scale of Justice.”

“The point I’m trying to prove isn’t about financial reward from the case, but to point out that the likes Chickson Iregbeghen and Barrister Mabel Olifo, who eventually became a counsel to the defendant do not deserve their jobs.

“Mabel Olifo alongside Edo State Commandant of NSCDC at the time assaulted me along Akpakpava road by 3rd junction in Benin City in 2019 with my driver for using the federal government road at a time they were also using it.

“This judgement, however long it took, has reenforced my believe in the nation’s judicial system that justice, ultimately, is the plank upon which humanity revolves, and that vandals in security uniform would always have their days in the sun.

“I have established a foundation named Center for Law Enforcement Justice (CLEJ), the motto is Justice for the Weak and the Vulnerable and this is to be a land mark to fight injustice in Law Enforcement for Generations yet upon”, Comrade Ikhide said.