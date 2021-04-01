Court advises couple to explore alternative dispute resolution

 April 1, 2021(NAN)Mr Wahab Balogun, the President o a Customary Court Ikorodu, Lagos has advised a couple to explore Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Balogun gave the advice, after Mr Ibrahim Lawal, who works a company on Thursday begged the court to dissolve his 18-year-old on grounds that his wife, Fatimoh humiliates him public.

”The court will you and wife to ADR. doing this, you are still husband and wife until court pronounces otherwise.

”Both of you live peacefully,” he said.

He adjourned the case untill April 29, for hearing the of court settlement or dissolution.

In his petition,Lawal said:” when we got married, we lived in the estate allocated to me by my company peacefully three children.

“All of a sudden she started coming to where I worked to lie to my boss that I do not take care of my family.

”She kept doing that untill I tendered my resignation due to humiliation.

“The pressure from her is just too much for me she made my boss that am not a responsible man and eventually turned my children against me”.

Ibrahim told the court that he reported the matter to his father-in-law  but after after settlement she will still do the same thing.

Lawal begged the court to dissolve the adding that he does not love his wife anymore.

Fatimoh, who was present in court, said she was not ready for divorce.

She begged the court to settle the dispute and order her husband to be responsible. (NAN)

