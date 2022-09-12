Court admits woman to N500,000 bail for alleged N4.1m fraud

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, in Obadan, on Monday admitted a 42- year-old woman, Abosede Babatunde, charged with alleged N4.1million to bail in the sum of N500,000.The police charged Babatunde of Starlight area, Ogbomoso town with fraud and theft.The defedant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge .

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, also ordered her to produce two sureties in like sum.Emmanuel adjourned the matter until Nov. 2, for hearing.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that Babatunde between April 25, and May 4, at Starlight area, Ogbomoso, fraudulently obtained N4.1million from a businessman, Ghazali Bello.Oluwadare alleged that she collected the money under the pretence of supplying Ghazali some cashew nuts.

He said that the defendant converted the money to her own use.Oluwadare said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 383 and 418 and is punishable under sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

