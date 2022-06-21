Court admits woman to N2.5m bail for alleged palm oil fraud

A Chief Magistrates ‘Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday admitted a 35-year-old woman, Osalumese Okhiria to bail in the sum of N2.5m charged with alleged N2.5million palm oil fraud.

The police charged Okhiria, whose address was not given with three counts of conspiracy, fraud and theft.Okhiria pleaded not guilty to the charge.Ruling in the application, Chief Magistrate Patricia Adetuyibi, also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum.She adjourned the matter until Aug. 24 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Salewa Hammed told the court that Okhiria and others at large conspired to commit the act of fraud.Hammed said that in March at about 10a.m in Ibadan, Okhiria obtained N2.5million fraudulently from Mrs Eseoghene Ojiyonvwi to deliver 150 kegs of 25 litres of palm oil.

He said that Okhiria collected the money through account number 2010572575 in Kuda Bank from the complainant and failed to deliver the palm oil.The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

