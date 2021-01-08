Court admits public servant to N2m bail for alleged forgery, land grabbing 

A Wuse Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, admitted a public servant, Mrs Aisha Shettima, to bail in the sum N2 million bail for alleged forgery and land grabbing.

Magistrate Elizabeth Wonni, granted the bail application moved by Shettima’s counsel, Suleiman Yakubu, after the defendant took her plea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima (the 2nd defendant), is being charged alongside former Zonal Manager, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Lugard Edegbe (1st defendant), who had earlier been arraigned and granted bail.