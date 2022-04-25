Court admits man to N20,000 bail over alleged N1,500 theft

A Grade I Area court in Karu, Abuja, on Monday admitted a 25-year old driver, Inuwa Mohammed to bail in the sum of N20,000 for allegedly injuring his friend and stealing N1,200.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa, also ordered held that the surety must be a reliable personality.

He adjourned the case until April 29, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, said that the defendant, who lives in Nyanya, Abuja is charged with theft, criminal force without provocation and causing hurt.

Osho told the court that the defendant visited the complainant in his house and stole N1,200.

He alleged that the complainant raised an alarm on discovering his money was missing which prompted a search on the defendant.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant found the money on the defendant .

A day after the incident, he said,, the defendant returned and attacked the complainant with a plank, causing him injuries to his back and buttocks.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 265 and 246 of the penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

