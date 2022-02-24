Court admits 2 men to N2m bail each for receiving stolen prayer mats

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, on Thursday admitted two men to bail in the sum of N2million each for allegedly receiving 551 bundles of stolen prayer mats.The police charged Waris Moruf, 26, and Sodiq Oladeji, 27, with conspiracy and receiving stolen prayer mats worth N41 million.Moruf and Oladeji pleaded not guilty to charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a blood relation while the other must own a landed property.She adjourned the matter until March 29, for mention..Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired with others at large to commit the offence.He alleged that Moruf and Oladeji received 551 bundles of prayer mats valued N41 million on Jan . 23, at about 11:30pm at Soka area, Ibadan.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants allegedly received the goods from one Akeem, who is now on the run.He added that the goods, belonging to a businessman, Ibrahim Mohammed, were stolen from a trailer conveying it to the northern part of the country.Opaleye said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 427 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.The defence counsel, Mr Sunday Adediran, prayed the court to grant bail to his client s in the most liberal terms. (NAN)

