Court adjourns until March 3 for EFCC to comply with orders in ex-Petroleum Minister’s trial

T he Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed March 3, 2021 for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fully comply with its orders in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed the date after counsel to the EFCC, Farouk Abdullah, prayed the court for more time to enable the anti-graft agency ensure full compliance with the court orders.



“The court made some orders in the last date that this matter came up.

“The prosecutions has taken steps to ensure that the orders are complied with; t hat has not come to fruition yet but steps have been taken.