Court adjourns until Dec. 8 suit challenging unlawful removal from office of ex-PDP LG Chair

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court Ibadan on Wednesday adjourned until Dec. 8 hearing in the suit of alleged unlawful removal from office filed by Alhaji Taiwo Iyiola, the former PDP chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government.

Agomoh adjourned the matter, following the absence of a respondent, Mr Kunle Mustapha, the Oyo State PDP chairman.

Earlier, Counsel to Iyiola, Mr Tope Olayinka told the court that the process through which his client was removed from office was unconstitutional and did not follow any elective procedure.

He alleged that rather than follow the laid down PDP rules, the Oyo State PDP chairman chose to appoint the current PDP chairman in Ibadan North-East.

Other respondents in the suit are the National Chairman of the PDP, national office of PDP, the Oyo state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)and national office of the INEC. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...