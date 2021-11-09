Court adjourns until Dec. 8 suit challenging unlawful removal from office of ex-PDP LG Chair

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court Ibadan on Wednesday adjourned until Dec. 8 hearing in  the suit of unlawful removal from office filed  Alhaji Taiwo Iyiola, the former PDP chairman, Ibadan -East Local Government.

Agomoh adjourned the matter, following the absence of a respondent, Mr Kunle Mustapha, the State PDP chairman.

Earlier, Counsel to Iyiola,  Mr Tope Olayinka told the court that the process which his client was removed from office was unconstitutional and did not follow any elective procedure.

that rather than follow the laid PDP rules, the State PDP chairman chose to appoint the current PDP chairman Ibadan -East.

Other respondents the suit are the National Chairman of the PDP, national office of PDP, the state Independent National Electoral Commission ()and national office of the INEC. (NAN) 

