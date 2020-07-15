Court adjourns trial of alleged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Wadume until Oct. 13

Share the news













The Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) until Oct. 13.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter following the cross-examination of Insp. Samuel Habila and the evidence-in-chief of ASP Bawa James, both prosecution witnesses.

During cross-examination by the defence counsel, Habila told the court that he was part of the team constituted to investigate Wadume and six other defendants but that he never visited Ibi in Taraba.

The witness added that the evidence he gave in court bordered on the role he played at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, adding that they were seven members of the team that investigated the crime.

Habila further told the court that he was not an exhibit keeper at the force headquarters neither was he a specialist in weapons.

Also during cross examination, the witness told the court that Wadume communicated to Uba Bala through Auwalu Bala and that Uba did not know Wadume’s whereabouts.

For his part, James told the court that he was the leader of the team set up to investigate the alleged kidnap.

According to Bawa James, Uba Bala was arrested in Ibi while the other defendants were arrested in different locations.

Meanwhile the judge ruled on the trial-within-trial conducted by the court for the 2nd and 6th defendants, Insp. Aliyu Dadju and Zubairu Abdullahi and admitted their statements in evidence.

She held that counsel would address the court on the issue of inducement and torture their clients were allegedly subjected to before making their statements.

The counsel to both 2nd and 6th defendants had objected to tendering the statements of their clients on the grounds that they were coerced into making the statements.

NAN also recalls that the court on Monday, admitted six guns, including four AK47 rifles in evidence against Wadume and his co-defendants.

Other defendants are: Auwalu Bala (aka omo razor); Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu); Bashir Wazlri (aka baba runs); and Rayyanu Abdul

Wadume was first arrested in Ibi, Taraba, on Aug. 6, 2019, by policemen from the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of the Police office.

He was arrested for alleged kidnapping and demanding of N106 million as ransom.

The alleged kidnapper was being conveyed from Ibi to Jalingo, when some soldiers, led by Capt. Tijjani Balarabe shot at them, killing three of the policemen to free Wadume from custody.

Wadume was later rearrested and charged along with six others in June. (NAN)

Related