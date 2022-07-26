Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP primary to July 29

By Ishaq Zaki

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned until July 29, the suit challenging credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election in Zamfara.



The adjournment came following the substitution of the defendant’s lead counsel.

Justice Bappa-Aliyu said the court would sit on July 29, July 30, and July 31 for speedy hearing in the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governorship Primary in the state held on May 25, produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in the state.



NAN reports that three PDP Governorship aspirants and plaintiffs in the suit, Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Alhaji Wadatau Madawaki and Hafiz Nahuche are seeking the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The primary election was conducted by the committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri.

The defendants are the PDP, Maina-Waziri, and retired Col. Bala Mande, the Zamfara State PDP Chairman, Lawal-Dare, PDP Governorship candidate, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Justice Bappa-Aliyu said the court adjourned the matter for the application filed by the counsel to defendants to study the case file.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment counsel to the Plaintiffs, Ibrahim Aliyu said they were ready to continue with the hearing of the case, even though, the counsel to defendants insisted on the adjournment.

“Yes, we appear today in court for the commencement of hearing of the matter.

“But the Counsel to the 4th defendant, Dauda Lawal-Dare, informed the court that they were not ready to proceed with the hearing following the substitution of their lead counsel.

“They said they are not ready for the hearing because they filed an application for the change of their lead counsel.

“We have informed the court that we have no objection to their application if the reason for the application for adjournment is for that matter; we are ready for that,” Aliyu explained.

“Despite that, the counsel to the defendants insisted and wanted the adjournment.

“In the interest of justice, we are all gentlemen; we are not opposed to that, whatever decision taken by the court we abide by it.

“Therefore, we conceded to the adjournment by the court to July 29, July 30, and July 31,” he added.

Also speaking, counsel to the 4th defendant, Shamsudeen Muhammad, confirmed the change of lead counsel to the defendants.

“Earlier in the court, we requested the court to give us another day to enable our new lead counsel to prepare for the case.

“Therefore, the case was adjourned at our instance, following the application we filed,” Muhammad explained. (NAN

