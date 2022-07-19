Court adjourns suit challenging Zamfara PDP Governorship primary until July 26

By Ishaq Zaki

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of a Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday adjourned until July 26, a suit challenging the credibility of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary election in Zamfara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governorship Primary in the state held on May 25, produced Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare, as the Party governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in the state.

NAN reports that Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, a PDP Governorship Aspirant, is seeking the nullification of the primary election over alleged irregularities.

The primary election was conducted by the committee sent from the PDP National Headquarters Abuja, led by Alhaji Adamu Maina-Waziri.

The defendants are the PDP, Maina-Waziri, (Chairman Zamfara PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee sent from PDP Headquarters Abuja) and retired Col. Bala Mande(State PDP, Chairman).

Other are Lawal-Dare, PDP Governorship candidate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Bappa-Aliyu adjourned the matter to hear arguments in the preliminary objection.

Speaking to journalists after the Court’s sitting on Tuesday, a counsel to the Plaintiff, Lamidi Obaro said that the suit is challenging credibility of the PDP Governorship primary election in Zamfara.

Obaro said there were irregularities, breach of Constitutional Provisions and Electoral Act 2022 during the primary election.

“We are praying for the nullification of the process that produced Lawal-Dare as PDP Governorship candidate.

“You know, the matter had earlier adjourned until today, for further mention but the defendants filed a preliminary objection.

“Therefore the Court has adjourned for us to file our response within five days”, Obaro said.

The only counsel who appeared for the defendants refused to speak to newsmen. (NAN)

