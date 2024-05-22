Court adjourns suit challenging dissolution of Oyo NNPP Exco

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday adjourned until June 17, hearing in a suit challenging the dissolution of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) executive members in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyesola Akano, Musibau Olayiwola, Sunday Adeosun, Rike Olaniyan and Ridwan Afolabi, through their counsel prayed the court to declare as unconstitutional, the sudden termination of their tenure by the acting national body of NNPP.

Justice Ekerete Akpan adjourned the matter after the respondents failed to make an appearance on Wednesday sitting.

Akpan ordered the bailiff to ensure service of the originating summons on the respondents.

Counsel to the applicants, Mr Oladotun Ayandalade had told the court that NNPP suddenly dissolved the Oyo State chapter of the party when tenure of the incumbent members had not ended.

Ayanlade added that the party unlawfully constituted a new executive members after organising national congresses and convention.

Other respondents in the suit include; NNPP acting national chairman, deputy national chairman, secretary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NAN recalled that the party had on March 26 sworn in an acting national executive member under the chairmanship of Dr Ajuji Ahmed.

NAN reports that the former national chairman, Mr Abba Alli had tendered his resignation, giving health challenge as the reason. (NAN)

By Olawale Akinremi