Court adjourns Shiite suit against Kano State Govt. until April 10

A Kano State High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in a suit filed by Aljafariyya Shiite Movement against Kano State Government until April 10.

The Shiite group filed a suit seeking the state government to pronounce that the alleged arrest and detention of their members by Nigerian Police sometime in 2016 violated the freedom of religion and free movement.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Suleiman Na Malam, adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.

Counsel to the Plaintiff, Mr Muhammad Bakaro, urged the court to order the Kano State Government to pay N500 million compensation to the movement.

However, Counsel to the respondents, Mr Sunusi Ma’aji, served the Aljafariyya movement through the counsel, Muhammad Bakaro, with an application on the adjourned suit.

Other respondents in the suit are Kano State Commissioner of Police and the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice. (NAN)