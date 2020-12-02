Court adjourns OML 29 suit against Aiteo untill Feb.25

The judge maintained that she could not stay proceeding on the matter in the interest of other parties in the case numbering over 20 adding that until she was served an order of the superior court, she would continue hearing the matter.

She explained that the adjournment was to see if the appellate court will grant an order on the appeal before it.

The Nembe communities in Bayelsa had filed the suit against Aiteo Exploration and Production Limited, but another firm Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Exploration Company approached the court to be joined as the holder of OML 29 lease.

Aiteo Exploration and Exploration had approached the court of Appeal in Port Harcourt and applied to the Federal High Court to stay proceedings pending the determination of the appeal.