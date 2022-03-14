Court adjourns Marafa’s suit  challenging Matawalle’s congresses in Zamfara

Justice Bello Kucheri of a Zamfara High Court has adjourned until May 18, a suit filed by Sen. Kabiru Marafa against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and another.Justice Kucheri adjourned the matter, following a letter written to the court by Mr John Shaka, lead counsel to Marafa.

counsel, in the letter, declined to proceed with the case until adequate security measures had been taken in the court premises.Shaka alleged that his team had written to the Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu complaining of lack security after the team was allegedly attacked by hoodlums at the last court sitting.“We write with regrets to inform you that we will not be able to attend proceedings today.“This is due to the state of insecurity prevailing in the premises of this court.“Our experience in the hands of political thugs who invaded this court premises and attacked counsel and litigants the last time this matters came up, demonstrates to us that our lives are in danger,” Shaka said in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen.When the letter was read before the court, Amanzi Friday, lead counsel to the defendants said he had no objection to the issues raised by the plaintiff’s counsel.Marafa, a chieftain of the APC in the suit number ZMS/GS/71/2021 sought for the nullification of the just concluded APC congresses in the state. Shaka, Counsel to Marafa, on Feb. 17, prayed the court to declare that the Ward, Local government and the state congresses

He urged the court to nullify the congresses and order the party to conduct fresh congresses that would allow full participation of all party members.He accused the defendants, the APC and Gov Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe and APC Caretaker National Chairman and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of disregarding the party’s rules.Marafa said as a chieftain of the party, he has the constitutional right to challenge the Congresses conducted without recourse to the party constitution.He said, in spite of the several complaints and plea, the APC ignored went ahead to organize the state congresses without recourse to the unresolved issues in Zamfara chapter of the party.(NAN)

