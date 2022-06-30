Court adjourns Fani-Kayode, others trial until Oct. 27

A Federal High Court in Lagos State on Thursday adjourned the money laundering trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and others until Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

Fani-Kayode is charged alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman and Yusuf Danjuma, a former Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

Also charged is a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd.

The EFCC preferred a 17-count charge bordering on N4.6 billion money laundering against them before a former judge, Justice Mohammed Aikawa.

The defendants had each pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bails.

Trial had began before Justice Aikawa and witnesses were still being led in evidence, before Aikawa was transferred out of the Lagos division.

The charge was consequently, re-assigned to a new judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor and they were consequently, re-arraigned on Jan. 24.

Trial has since commenced in the case and witnesses are still giving evidences before the court.

In the charge, the defendants were alleged to have committed the offences between January and March 2015 in Lagos.

They were alleged to have at various times, unlawfully retained over N4.6 billion which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful acts of stealing and corruption.

Meanwhile in counts 15 to17 Fani-Kayode and one Olubode Oke, who is said to be at large, were alleged to have made cash payments of about N30 million, in excess of the amount allowed by law without going through a financial institution.

The said payments were alleged to have been made to one Paste Poster Co (PPC) of No 125 Lewis St., Lagos, in excess of amounts allowed by law.

The anti graft agency said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 15 (3) (4), 16 (2) (b), and 16 (5) of the Money laundering (prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

