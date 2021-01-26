Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s ”secret trial” until March 8

A Kaduna State High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, until March 8 and March 9. A Kaduna State High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, until March 8 and March 9.

The adjournment followed Justice Gideon Kurada’s ruling in an application by the counsel to defendants, Mr Eddie Inegedu, representing Mr Femi Falana, requested for time to preview a video brought to court by two prosecution witnesses.

Inegedu told reporters after the trial, that the court admitted one of the two witnesses brought by the prosecution.