Court adjourns Doguwa’s suit to allow him respond to Kano govt.’s application

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, adjourned Rep. Alhassan Doguwa (APC-Kano)’s suit until Nov. 1 to allow him respond to the counter affidavit filed by the Kano State Government against his case.

Justice Donatus Okorowo fixed the date following an oral application by Doguwa’s counsel, Mustapha Shaba, SAN, for an adjournment to allow him study the counter affidavit served on them in court by the 3rd and 4th respondents in response to their better and further affidavit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Doguwa, through his lawyer, had filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/831/23 to seek for an order enforcing his fundamental rights.

In the suit, the lawmaker, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the I-G, the Executive Governor of Kano State and the Attorney-General (A-G) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

In a motion ex-parte earlier moved by Afam.Osigwe, SAN, on June 20, Doguwa sought the protection of the court against alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him in connection with the electoral violence that ensued during the presidential and national assembly elections leading to the death of some people in the state.

Justice Okorowo had ordered the parties in the suit to maintain status pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Although the judge did not grant all the prayers sought, he ordered Doguwa to put the defendants on notice for them to show cause why his prayers should not be granted in the next adjourned date.

Upon resumed hearing in the matter, Shaba, who appeared for Doguwa, told the court that M. K. Umar, who represented 3rd and 4th respondents (governor and A-G) in court had just responded to their futher and better affidavit and that he would need a little time to study the documents.

The oral application was not opposed by Umar, including Bashir Imam who appeared for 1st and 2nd respondents (AGF and I-G).

Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter until Nov. 1 for continuation of hearing.(NAN)

