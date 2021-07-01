Court adjourns demolition case against Chief Imam of Ibereko

The Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badagry, Lagos State, on Thursday adjourned the case of an alleged destruction of Aje Shrine in Ibereko, filed against Chief Abdul-Fatai Gbadamosi, 69, and others at large, until Aug.18.

Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo, adjourned the case against Gbadamosi, who is also Chief Imam of Ibereko Community, to allow both parties to settle out of court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbadamosi was accused of destroying the Aje Shrine in Badagry.

He was arraigned on March 18, when he pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ade Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17 at about 1.00 p.m. at Ibereko Community, Badagry area of Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendant damaged the Aje Shrine, being property of Ibereko Community.

He said that the defendant acted in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by disturbing traditional religion worship at the Aje Shrine.

The prosecution said that the defendant was caught during the act and handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 339 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted him bail of N500, 000 and ordered him to produce two sureties.

The trial was expected to continue on April 13, but could not hold due to the strike by judiciary workers, and was then adjourned until July 1 for hearing. (NAN)

