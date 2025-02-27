Court adjourns bail application for detained Ohanaeze Youth Council president

By Douglas Okoro

An Ebonyi Magistrate’s court sitting in Abakaliki on Thursday adjourned hearing on a bail application for the release of the detained national president of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Mr Igboayaka Igboayaka until March 12.

Igboayaka was arrested in Owerri on Feb. 8 by operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Ebonyi Police Command after winning reelection for a second term as the president of the Council.

He was subsequently brought to Abakaliki, where he was detained by the police.

Igboayaka was later arraigned on Feb. 12 at the Abakaliki magistrate court on a felony charge and was remanded at the Abakaliki Medium Custodial Centre.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sandra Ifeanyi-Oyibe, ruling on the bail application brought by the defence counsel, Mr Obinna Ekeke, said that the defendant was appearing before the court for the first time after he was remanded on Feb. 12.

But Ekeke, however, argued that the bail application was made consequent on the deteriorating health condition of the defendant and appealed to the magistrate to grant the request in the interest of justice.

“If not for the health condition of the defendant, we won’t stress ourselves; and it won’t serve us any good, the society, the interest of justice if this young man’s life is lost because of this case.

“This is my first time of appearing before this honourable court and this application for bail bears a mark of the Supreme Court, which has made a clear position on this.

” I strongly believe that this court has jurisdiction to allow bail even without application,” Ekeke said.

The magistrate noted that the matter was coming up for the first time for hearing after the suspect was remanded after his arraignment.

She said: “This is the first time this matter is coming up after the remand; you also know that you can make this application at the High Court , so if by the next adjournment and the law says 14 days, you can apply for bail especially if it’s not a capital offence.

“Therefore , the matter is hereby adjourned to March 12 for compliance,” Ifeanyi-Olive ruled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution counsel was absent in court.

Igboayaka, 42, alongside others now at large, are facing trial for alleged conspiracy to commit felony and accusations of causing extreme fear to the people of Amegu Nkalagha community in Ishielu Local Government in Ebonyi (NAN)