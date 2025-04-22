Couple drag neighbour to court over alleged intimidation, insults 

A couple, Umar Mallam and Aisha Umar,
dragged one Asma’u Nasir, their neighbour, to a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa,
By Aisha Gambo
A couple, Umar Mallam and Aisha Umar,
dragged one Asma’u Nasir, their neighbour, to a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa,
Kaduna State, over alleged intimidation and insults.
The complainants, who spoke through their counsel, Murtala Gyallesu, said the
accused usually make scary statements, threatening to send an
incurable sickness to the couple.
“She sometimes say she would drink their blood and whenever the second
complainant’s husband isn’t at home, the accused tries to assault her whenever
she tries to come out of her room.
“The couple is deprived of peace in their house.”
He prayed court to intervene and grant them justice.
However, the accused denied all allegations, and the Judge, Malam Muhammad
Adamu referred the matter to Rigasa Police Division for investigation and
adjourned untill May 8.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)