Couple drag neighbour to court over alleged intimidation, insults 

By Aisha Gambo

A couple, Umar Mallam and Aisha Umar,

dragged one Asma’u Nasir, their neighbour, to a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa,

Kaduna State, over alleged intimidation and insults.

The complainants, who spoke through their counsel, Murtala Gyallesu, said the

accused usually make scary statements, threatening to send an

incurable sickness to the couple.

“She sometimes say she would drink their blood and whenever the second

complainant’s husband isn’t at home, the accused tries to assault her whenever

she tries to come out of her room.

“The couple is deprived of peace in their house.”

He prayed court to intervene and grant them justice.

However, the accused denied all allegations, and the Judge, Malam Muhammad

Adamu referred the matter to Rigasa Police Division for investigation and

adjourned untill May 8.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)