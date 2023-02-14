Coup tweet: DSS finally speaks on Fani-Kayode, says investigation continues

‘Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter‘ –DSS

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally opened up on its invitation of All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, for questioning over his tweets.

Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, said in a statement Tuesday that Fani -Kayode was invited over allegations and insinuations bordering on National Security.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Fani-Kayode had in a statement Monday morning announced that he received invitation by the DSS and would honour it. He was invited over his tweets alleged coup plot.

Speaking officially for the first time on the matter, Afunanya, who did not mention the alleged coup plot said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja on 13th February, 2023.

“The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to National Security.

According to the DSS spokesman, “Chief Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter.

“Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.

Meanwhile, the DSS added that, ” political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections. This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

In his own statement before reporting for questioning, Fani Kayode said Monday, “Three days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I received a text message from someone who claimed to be a DSS officer asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.

“I dismissed the invitation because it was vague and I was not sure whether it really came from the DSS.

“In any case I had no intention of going anywhere unless I was formally invited.

“To my surprise I received a formal letter from them to report to their office without fail two days later, which was yesterday evening.

“I put a call through to them and was advised to take the matter very seriously and report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse may happen.

“I found it interesting that a call came from one of Atiku’s dogs for me to be arrested by the security agencies yesterday and had it not been for the fact that the DSS had actually sent a text to me two days earlier I may have thought that they were acting on the instructions of what can only be described as a hopeless and desperate presidential candidate, opposition party and PCC who are clutching at straws, drowning fast, seeking to silence those that give them sleepless nights, shivering in despair and staring defeat in the face in the upcoming presidential election.

“Clearly the DSS were not influenced by Atiku and were simply doing their job by inviting me on a matter that needs explanation and clarification and for a thorough interrogation .

“And of course being a responsible and law abiding citizen I will present myself before them accordingly.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria,NAN Fani-Kayode has expressed regrets over his tweets which earned him the invitation.

His regret came to light ehile speaking after his release Monday. Recounting his ordeal, NAN quoted Fani-Kayode as having said, “Following my tweet, the PDP called for my arrest and detention, saying Atiku never met with the military generals.

“While I was with the DSS, they were very thorough and inquisitive and very professional in their approach, they were polite, reasonable and rational.

“In spite of the ordeal, I felt I was being treated very fairly and that I wasn’t being oppressed,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also said it was clear that the DSS was not acting under any order.

NAN reports that he regretted some of the things he said in the tweet, which according to him, sent shock waves to some individuals who got hurt by it and brought the appropriate authority to action.

“I spent about five hours. I was subjected to thorough grilling; they were very thorough and highly professional in their interrogation, and I was asked to come back on Wednesday for further interrogation.

“The place anybody wouldn’t want to go, I think is the DSS. If I were to do it a second time, I won’t tweet this same way,” Fani-Kayode said.