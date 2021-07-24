Counting, collation underway as voting ends in Lagos council polls

Voting has ended in most polling units as vote counting and collation of results got underway after ’s into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Development Area (LCDA) in .

The News Agency of Nigeria’s (NAN) correspondents, who monitored the exercise, reports that collations started at the ward levels where winners of the councillorship election would be returned.

The counting of votes at the polling units were carried out in the presence of agents of political party and security agents.

NAN reports that the Independent Commission (LASIEC) had earlier announced that results of ’s local government election in the state will be declared at the ward and local government levels.

Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, the Chairman of LASIEC, disclosed this briefing newsmen after touring some polling units in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area and Yaba Local Development Area. (LCDA).

’s election into the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs of the state, which commenced at 8 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., was characterised by voter apathy and malfunctioning of Smart Card Readers. (NAN)

